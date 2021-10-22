The Death of Liz Keen on 'The Blacklist' Ushers in a New Character — Let's Meet Her

One major difference is the departure of The Blacklist's previous showrunner, Jon Bokenkamp, who infused a great deal of mythology into the show which may be scrapped by new showrunner John Eisendrath. Prior to the Season 8 finale, Jon told Entertainment Weekly, "The promise of the next episode, which we are incredibly excited about, is to really walk through, almost as a document, eight years of mythology." Let's hope the new boss of the show sticks with it.

New episodes of The Blacklist airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.