Is 'NCIS: New Orleans' Really Filmed in the Big Easy?

This may come as a shock to you, but oftentimes TV and film production companies will shoot in one location and "pretend" it's another for whatever movie or show they're working on.

Cold Mountain was actually filmed in Transylvania (not North Carolina), and Phone Booth wasn't really shot in NYC: It was an L.A. production.

But what about shows with the location name in the title, like NCIS: New Orleans. Where is that filmed?