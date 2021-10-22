Red Is Missing in the Season 9 Premiere of 'The Blacklist' — Here's Where He's Hiding Out

As viewers recover from the loss of Liz, we’re eager to learn how everyone is holding up. The Season 9 opener reveals that Red and the team have lost touch, but they’ll need the criminal mastermind’s expertise to solve their latest case.

Teasers hint that some very “dangerous, vicious, and eccentric Blacklisters” are on the rise, and it won’t be long before Red returns. It’s revealed that he’s been hiding out in Cuba since Liz’s death and, surprisingly, gone bald.