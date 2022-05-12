Judge Lynn Toler Is on a New Show Where She Helps Couples "Commit or Quit"

Lynn was later elected as a judge of the Cleveland Heights Municipal Court, where she served for eight years before her time on TV began. According to Cleveland 19 News, she mostly worked on small-claims cases, domestic abuse and assault, stalking, and negligent homicide.

Although so many of us know her from Divorce Court, that wasn't Lynn's first TV show. She started out on the show Power of Attorney, which aired from 2000 to 2002.