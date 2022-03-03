Judge Lynn Toler Has Been Married for More Than 30 Years — Here's What We Know About Her Husband

Lynn has also been open with fans about the ebbs and flows of her marriage. In a 2012 op-ed published by HuffPost, Lynn shared that she and Eric were having issues during their 19th year of marriage and couldn't stand to be in the same room with each other. But now, Lynn says she has Divorce Court to thank for actually saving her relationship.

"I know the show is a bit extreme, voyeuristic, and often a little silly," she explained. "But when my husband and I were staring into the marital abyss, I learned a valuable lesson from Divorce Court that helped me out at home."