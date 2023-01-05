Judge Lynn Toler's Husband, Eric Mumford, Has Passed Away at 72 Years Old
It goes without saying that Judge Lynn Toler is most famous thanks to her longtime role on the daytime television show Divorce Court. Her proceedings have ruled over many a nail-biting situation between dissolved couples. She has even leveraged that fame into other shows such as Commit or Quit.
Right by her side for over three decades has been her husband Eric Mumford. A frequent face on her Instagram and an ever-present part of her life, Eric was a glimpse into the personal world of everyone's favorite TV judge. Unfortunately, Eric passed away at 72 years old, leaving a void in Lynn and all of his loved ones' lives. With that being said, what was Eric's cause of death?
What was Eric Mumford's cause of death?
Lynn posted about Eric's passing on Instagram. There, she shared an image of the two sitting together alongside the caption "Eric Mumford BigE January 1, 1951 – December 23, 2022. I am in a million pieces." Unfortunately, Lynn did not specify what Eric's specific cause of death was.
In a 2012 op-ed for The Huffington Post, Lynn got candid about her relationship with Eric. She shared details about their early days and what manifested into a decades-long relationship.
After being born in Ohio on Jan. 1, 1951, he met Lynn in 1986. Eric was already a parent to four children from his previous marriage at that time, but Lynn took them in as her own. The duo went on to have two more children of their own.
Despite preceding over a divorce court, Lynn doesn't have all of the answers to relationship woes herself. She revealed in the op-ed that she and Eric, who she only ever referred to as Big E, "were off the road and deep in the weeds." Basically, Lynn cited issues in their communication style that were resolved when the couple took a year to reevaluate.
"We no longer act on that right-now feeling without considering long-term consequences," she said at the time. Later, she added, "We have made a conscious decision to be consciously married."
Our thoughts are with Eric's family and friends during this difficult time.