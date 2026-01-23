Pregnancy Photos of Madelein From '90 Day Fiancé' Are Circulating Online — Is She Really Pregnant? The couple have had their share of ups and downs. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 23 2026, 2:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @madelein90dayfiance

Madelein and Luke from TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way have a tumultuous relationship. Luke bought land in Colombia prior to their wedding, but only put his name on most of the documents. The couple fought about this, as it seemed that Luke didn't trust that his relationship with Madelein would work out.

Days before their wedding, Madelein was feeling ill and didn't know why. She eventually bought a pregnancy test, which surprised Luke. Madeleine was understandably worried about what raising a child with Luke would be like if they were always fighting. Here's what we know about whether Madeline is pregnant.

Source: TLC

Madelein was feeling ill and took a pregnancy test.

In a clip posted to Instagram, Luke discovers that Madelein purchased a pregnancy test. He asks if she really thinks she could be pregnant, and Madelein says she doesn't know. She starts to become emotional because she doesn't know how they'll raise a baby if they don't have stability.

Madelein argues that Luke doesn't give her stability and says that she told him they needed to be careful during intercourse so that she wouldn't get pregnant. Luke assures her that if the test is positive and they're going to have a baby, then they'll have a family together.

Luke asks her to take the pregnancy test, but Madelein says she isn't ready. He pleads a couple more times, and she finally gives in and says she'll take it, not because she's ready but because she needs to.

Madeleine's test came back negative.

When Luke looks at the pregnancy test, he's confused about the result, saying that pregnancy tests usually have a happy or sad face or say "pregnant" or "not pregnant." Madeleine tells him that the single line on the test means that it came back negative. It seems like Luke tries to hide a smile, and Madeleine tells him he should be crying. He reassures her by saying, "It doesn’t change how I feel. I love you and I want this relationship to work."

There are pregnancy photos of Madeleine and Luke floating around the internet.

One photo shows Madeleine and Luke embracing in front of a helicopter, holding a sonogram. Madeleine has a baby bump. This photo looks almost exactly like a photo on Madelein's Instagram. Someone likely used AI and Madeleine's Instagram photo to create the pregnancy shot.

Source: Instagram @madelein90dayfiance / Facebook Gino and Jasmine of 90 Day Fiance Show

Another photo posted to Facebook in October of 2025 shows "Madelein" pregnant, wearing a yellow dress, and standing next to "Luke" as she presents sonogram photos. However, Madelein and Luke don't look like themselves, meaning it is likely an uncanny AI recreation of the couple. The links posted under the photo also lead to a 404 error.

Did Luke and Madelein get married?

The couple does tie the knot in the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7 finale. Madelein made her grand entrance from a helicopter and had three wedding dresses for the celebration. She told People that she was heavily involved in planning the details for the big day.