Mama June and Justin's Marriage All but Imploded in 2024 — Are They Still Married? June and Justin got into a shouting match over June's mismanagement of Alana's money. By Ivy Griffith Published March 2 2026, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Ever since she was a child, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has been in the spotlight. As a dance star and later reality star, the young woman grew up under the microscope. She's in her twenties now, but for years, she dealt with the stress of fame and the constant barrage of judgment from the public. Her steward through it all: her troubled mother, "Mama" June Shannon.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Mama June made some questionable decisions through the years, fans were relieved when she married a man named Justin Stroud, someone who seemed to genuinely care for June's daughters and for June herself. But after a major public blowup in 2024 that seemed to spell the end of their marriage, is June still married to Justin in 2026? Here's what we know about their relationship status.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'Honey Boo Boo' Mama June still married to Justin?

Mama June is known for being outspoken, crass, and a little unpolished. So, it's not super surprising that the man she married in 2023 is also a bit rough-and-tumble. But, unlike June, Justin seems to be fairly grounded and seems to be a positive influence on June. So, are they still married in 2026?

Yes, it appears that Justin and Mama June are still married as of the publication of this article. Justin's Instagram still lists him as "married to @mamajune," and he still posts content frequently showing the two together. This may come as a surprise to diehard fans who watched their marriage all but implode in 2024, just a year after they tied the knot.

Article continues below advertisement

June, who met Justin on TikTok of all places, got into a vicious public fight with Justin all over her daughter's Coogan account and the money that should have been in it, but was not. According to City National Bank, a Coogan account is a "type of protected savings account that is set up for child performers by their legal parents or guardians. Its main purpose is to protect a portion of the child's earnings until they become adults"

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Mama June and Justin publicly fight over money?

And for years, June claimed to be putting "80 percent" of Alana's earned income into her Coogan account. In 2024, when she neared her 18th birthday, Alana demanded to see her account. But instead of a huge sum of money, as Alana expected, there was only around $30,000 (via People). June eventually admitted she had only put the "minimum required" contribution into the account.

This enraged Justin, who defended Alana and tried to hold his wife accountable. During Season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis, Justin demanded that June fix it and ensure Alana has the money she's entitled to, which she expected to use for college and to get her life started. While June has paid back some of the money, Alana told People in 2025 that she never received a "sorry."

Article continues below advertisement