What Is Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird's Net Worth? The Reality Star Has Faced Loss, Divorce, and More
From losing her sister to filing for divorce within a matter of months, Lauryn has been through it.
Only months after losing her sister Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell to cancer, reality star Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird filed for divorce from her husband of six years, Josh Efrid, in August 2024
To say that Pumpkin's family has been through a lot over the years would be an understatement. From June "Mama June" Shannon's struggle with drug addiction to Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's accusations that her mother stole her money — and with Anna's tragic passing at only 29 years old after being diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma — the reality TV veterans are no strangers to heartache.
As Pumpkin navigates a new life following her split from Josh, fans are wondering how she's doing, both mentally and financially. Here's what we know.
What is Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird's net worth?
According to reports, Lauryn has an estimated net worth of about $200K. This likely comes from her appearances on TLC reality shows over the years, from her early days on Toddlers and Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo to her time on Mama June's various spinoffs, including From Not to Hot, Road to Redemption, and Family Crisis.
Along with her social media partnerships (including one with Boston Market), Lauryn also runs a boutique called The Sisters Closet alongside Alana, which they started in March 2023. Lauryn is also on Cameo, and she probably rakes in some money from meet-and-greets as well.
Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird
Reality TV Star, Business Owner
Net worth: $200,000
Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird is a reality star best known for Here Comes Honey Boo Boo as well as her mother Mama June's many spinoffs.
Birthdate: Jan. 7, 2000
Birthplace: Hampton, Ga.
Birth name: Lauryn Mychelle "Pumpkin" Efird (née Shannon)
Mother: June "Mama June" Shannon
Father: Michael Anthony Ford
Marriages: Josh Efird (m. 2018; Lauryn filed for divorce 2024)
Children: 4
Considering reports that Lauryn and Josh's divorce is being handled pretty amicably, and that they've come up with an agreement for how to handle physical and legal custody of their four kids, Lauryn will hopefully continue to do just fine in the financial department.
But as for how she's doing emotionally, a July 2024 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis revealed that Josh was worried about Lauryn's mental health following her sister Anna's death.
"I've been with Pumpkin for almost 10 years and I've seen some damage been dealt over the years but losing Anna has been the worst that I've seen," Josh said during the episode. "I keep thinking tomorrow she's going to get up, she's going to want to do something, she's going to want to eat [and] then it doesn't come."
We wish the best for Lauryn as she works through her grief from the loss of her sister, and her new challenges amid her life after divorce. Here's hoping she finds peace and healing.