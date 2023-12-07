Home > Television > Reality TV ‘Toddles & Tiaras’ Star Eden Wood is All Grown Up — What’s Happening In Her Life Now? Once a little toddler with a tiara, Eden Wood from 'Toddlers & Tiaras' just turned 18! She graduated high school and has big plans for the future! By Sarah Walsh Dec. 7 2023, Published 6:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@officialedenwood

The Gist: Eden Wood, the former Toddlers & Tiaras star, is now 18 years old.

She was named class valedictorian in high school.

Now she is hoping to become Miss America!

Article continues below advertisement

Toddlers & Tiaras introduced us to the pint-sized sensation, Eden Wood. The reality show, which aired from 2009 to 2016, provided viewers with a glimpse into the competitive and controversial world of child pageantry. Eden, with her big hair and even bigger ambitions, stood out as a memorable figure in the series. From her early days on the show, it was clear that this Arkansas native possessed a star quality! But what happened to her after the show ended?

Eden is 18, what is happening in her life now?

Source: Instagram: @Eden Wood Eden Wood & Friends

Fast forward to the present, and Eden is no longer the young pageant princess we saw on Toddlers & Tiaras. At 18 years old, she has gracefully transitioned into a new chapter of her life. With aspirations that extend beyond the pageant stage, Eden has set her sights on a future in broadcast journalism.

Article continues below advertisement

One significant chapter in Eden's journey involved a move to Los Angeles for a role in the Little Rascals remake. This decision marked a pivotal moment in her career, showcasing her versatility as she embraced acting alongside her pageant accomplishments. It was a period of excitement and growth that set the stage for her multifaceted talents to shine.

Eden graduated High School as the valedictorian!

Eden's journey is not only about the glitz and glamor of the entertainment industry but also about her commitment to education. Recently, she achieved the impressive milestone of graduating high school as the valedictorian. This achievement is a testament to her dedication and intelligence, and it opens a new chapter in her life as she prepares to embark on the next stage of her academic journey.

Article continues below advertisement

In pursuit of her academic aspirations, Eden plans on going to a university in her home state of Arkansas. With dreams of obtaining a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism, she is eager to delve into a field that aligns with her lifelong comfort in front of the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

The next stop for Eden is the Miss America Pageant.

Beyond academics and the entertainment industry, Eden has dreams of representing Arkansas on a national stage—the Miss America Pageant. With a platform centered on addressing issues like bullying and inspiring children worldwide, Eden aims to use her voice to make a positive impact. Despite the controversies surrounding child beauty pageants, Eden remains steadfast in her belief that these experiences were pivotal in building her confidence and character.