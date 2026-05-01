Katseye Put up a United Front in Manon’s Absence as Fans Wonder if She’s Coming Back or Not "Katseye remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us." By Chrissy Bobic Published May 1 2026, 10:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@meretmanon

Fans of Katseye have speculated about original member Manon Bannerman ever since she was announced to have taken a break from the all-girl group in February 2026. Then, Coachella came and went with the group making their debut at the music festival, but without Manon. Now, people are wondering if Manon is coming back to Katseye or if this is the end for her and the group?

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She originally stepped back from the group for personal reasons and to focus on her health. Katseye was put together in 2023 by Hybe (responsible for BTS) and Geffen Records after a worldwide search and subsequent auditions paved the way for the six members of the group, which included Manon. For some fans, the idea of her no longer being with the group is a little hard to handle.

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Is Manon coming back to Katseye?

As of May 2026, Manon hasn't shared plans to return to Kateseye, and the group hasn't announced an official return for the singer. No one has officially announced Manon's permanent exit either, but that may be where things are headed. Manon's Instagram bio no longer features Katseye in it, which could be an indicator of where she stands with the group now.

In February 2026, the group released a statement about Manon's plans, per Entertainment Weekly. "After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and well-being," they said. "We fully support this decision. Katseye remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right."

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In the months that followed, Manon remained MIA. When Katseye performed at Coachella in April, Manon wasn't there, which prompted some fans on Reddit to assume she had left the group for good. "i always thought from the first 'announcement' of her hiatus she was never going to come back," a user commented on the post.

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For what it's worth, though, Manon hasn't announced that she left Kateseye for good. She hasn't come back yet either, though. And the YouTube channel for the group now features the other five members of Katseye in the banner photo. Before, there was a picture with all six women.

The official @katseyeworld Instagram account still follows Manon. Manon and the members are also still following each other as of April 2nd.



However, Manon has removed KATSEYE from her Instagram bio after the group teased a 5 member release ahead of Coachella. pic.twitter.com/Pav31e2j9z — KATSEYE News (@NewsKatseye) April 2, 2026

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Who will replace Manon?

For now, there doesn't seem to be a replacement in mind for Manon if she really does leave Katseye for good. When the group performed at Coachella, they featured the other five original members, and there hasn't been an announcement about finding someone to replace Manon as the sixth member.