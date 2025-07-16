Jennie from BLACKPINK Faces Criticism for Not Dancing During 2025 World Tour "Fame got to her head, and now she doesn't even give us the bare minimum." By Ivy Griffith Published July 16 2025, 3:04 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you're a KPop star, you probably spend a good portion of your life with the eyes of the world locked on your every move. Especially if you're part of the mega superstar group, BLACKPINK, made up of singer/performers Kim Ji-soo, Jennie Kim, Roseanne "Rosé" Park, and Lalisa Manobal.

Unfortunately, that means that while your best moments are caught on camera for the world to see, so too are your not-so-great moments. Which is what happened to Jennie after a video was circulated of the performer, which seemed to show her not dancing apathetically while her groupmates carried on during a world tour performance. Here's what we know about why she seemed to stand still on stage.



Jennie from BLACKPINK appears to not be dancing during newest tour performance.

During a July 2025 performance of the BLACKPINK world tour, all four performers seemed to be taking the stage with enthusiasm. Or not. As one video pointed out, Jennie seems to just stand unenthusiastically still, while Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé carried on.

At one point in the video, Rosé made confused eye contact with Jennie, who nodded with a smile before following her fellow performers in an about-face while still neglecting the dance moves. It's unclear what exactly happened, although online rumors suggest that she may have experienced an issue with her microphone and/or battery pack and was waiting for it to be fixed. One angle, also shared on TikTok, does seem to suggest she was fiddling with her mic pack.

However, this isn't the first time that Jennie has faced criticism for "lazy dancing." Rosé's confused expression seemed to mirror those of fans, who had some pretty big reactions to the surprising video.

Fans clap back at Jennie, comparing her unfavorably to Katseye's Manon.

Whether or not there was a malfunction with her mic, fans aren't happy about Jennie's decision to just stand in place and look bored. Some have compared her to Katseye performer Manon, who experienced a similar rumored malfunction and yet managed to pull out a stellar performance that left fans feeling satisfied and impressed with her ability to adjust.

But with Jennie, some feel that she's made it big, and now she no longer cares if her fans are entertained. In the comments of one TikTok video showing the bizarrely lackluster moves, one fan wrote, "For the fans saying 'she's fixing her mic pack,' look up, 'Manon micpack malfunction Katseye.' Like, why is she just standing there?" Another agreed with the sentiment, writing, "There are trainees out there who work their sweaty backs off and are more professional than Jennie, yet we praise her."

Manon from KPop group Katseye

The same fan added, "Fame got to her head, and now she doesn't even give us the bare minimum." Another mused, "I don't dislike her, but it's always a mystery to me how she has so much energy for her solo performances but none on her group ones." But not everyone was hating on Jennie. In another video, one TikTok user showed an angle that seemed intended to absolve Jennie of criticism.

