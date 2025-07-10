Manon Is Missing From a Katseye Music Video, Prompting Fans to Demand Answers How can they cut Manon out?! By Ivy Griffith Published July 10 2025, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @HYBE Labels, Katseye

In the early 2020s, it became abundantly clear that KPop groups would rule the world. The music sensation, which aptly started in South Korea with Seo Taiji and Boys back in the 1980s, and grew to encompass worldwide sensations like BLACKPINK, BTS, TWICE, Itzy, and more. So it's unsurprising that other countries would want to get in on the hype.

Enter: Dream Factory, a reality show helmed by HYBE Labels and Geffen Records, looking to gather together the best of the best to create an international KPop group. The show gave birth to Katseye in 2023, and they've become a sensation in their own right ever since. But fans noticed that there was a glaring omission in July 2025 when the group released a music video for their song, "Gabriela." What happened to Manon?

What happened to Manon from Katseye? Her absence in a music video has sparked questions.

KPop groups are usually comprised of three or more men or women, and they have to be able to dance and perform as well as they can sing. When Katseye came to life, it included the members Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae.

They come from countries all over the world, including the United States, Switzerland, South Korea, and the Philippines. While everyone has their favorite member, it's safe to say that Manon is one of the top fan favorites. So why was she missing from the "Gabriela" music video?

According to a discussion she had with fans on her Weverse page, an ankle injury kept her out of the filming. She told fans, "I really could've not done all that in heels with a sprained ankle, I gotta be good for Lolla." She added that the girls "killed it" and that she was cheering on her "besties" (excerpts via Reddit). Unfortunately, Manon has had to miss pivotal moments before. In November 2024, she missed the MAMA Awards.

According to J-14, she was out "due to illness," although it was never specified what kind of illness she was dealing with. However, this isn't the only thing that Manon fans have been buzzing about in recent weeks.

"Lip filler" backlash is being blamed for Manon's MIA status.

If you believe the internet, Manon received lip fillers sometime during the summer of 2025, and it has caused quite a stir. While most fans seem to be generally unbothered by her apparent new look, others have gone so far as to call her "botched" and decry HYBE and Geffen for "forcing the girls to undergo cosmetic procedures to attain a specific look." On X, one fan joked that HYBE executives should "go to jail" for "forcing" her to get lip fillers.

There's no proof that this is the case, however. While there are some compelling before-and-after photos that do seem to support the "lip filler" theory, calling anything about Manon's looks "botched" is a significant stretch. And it's unclear why some fans are sure executives "forced" anyone to do anything.

On TikTok, several fan accounts have debated the merits or downsides of Manon's new look, while others have questioned whether her disappearance from the "Gabriela" video is related to the heat she caught over the alleged lip fillers.