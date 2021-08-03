BLACKPINK's Contract Is Up in 2023 — Does That Mean They're Going to Disband?

K-Pop music is a bona fide phenomenon, and much like the stories of commercially processed boy bands comprised of individuals going after a dream in a very managed and focused way ('N Sync, Backstreet Boys, etc.), Korean pop music groups are very much controlled in a similar manner. In fact, there's a strong argument to be made that they're more stringently "controlled" than other music acts.

Take BLACKPINK, for example: Their own management company doesn't let them have public boyfriends. Then there are reports about every aspect of their online media presence, the clothes that they wear, the type of music that they produce, all of it, being heavily monitored by Korean record label YG Entertainment.

But with rumors of the group's contract being up, does that mean they are disbanding? And if they are, when?