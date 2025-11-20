Here’s What Katseye Means When They Sing “Eat Zucchini” in "Internet Girl" "They're singing about food again. The lyrics are confusing and gagging everyone." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 20 2025, 12:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega

So Katseye performed a new song halfway through their set list on the opening night of their first-ever world tour, “The Beautiful Chaos Tour,” which kicked off on Nov. 15, 2025, and let’s just say it’s got a lot of people talking. And trying to learn the choreography that went along with it.

Titled “Internet Girl,” the new song features a line that people think they understand, but they’re really looking for confirmation on whether their assumptions are correct. “Eat zucchini, eat zucchini / Eat zucchini, eat zucchini / Do you read me? Like the emoji? / I want you, I want you,” the now-viral lines read. But, what the heck does “eat zucchini” even mean?

What does "eat zucchini" mean in Katseye's song "Internet Girl"?

In Katseye’s song “Internet Girl,” the line “eat zucchini” seems to carry a similar meaning as the eggplant emoji. For those who don’t know, the eggplant emoji is often used to reference a man’s private part. So when they say “eat zucchini,” they’re apparently saying “eat an eggplant emoji,” with the meaning we just described.

What further suggests the girls went this route with the lyrics is that they literally say, “Do you read me? / Like the emoji.” We read you, Katseye — loud and clear. So Katseye is basically saying, from the perspective of the “internet girl” — or what we’d call an influencer — “eat an eggplant.” But why say something so suggestive like that?

What is the meaning behind Katseye “Internet Girl”?

Katseye’s “Internet Girl” is about a girl who’s widely known on the internet, aka, an influencer. It explores both the good and bad sides of being said girl. In Verse 1, they sing, “Haven't you heard? / I’m the internet girl / Every picture of me is ‘Oh my god, it's her’ / What's the word? / What's the word? / I'm the internet girl / Got your screen so hot / Oh, you better take a screenshot / Haven't you heard? I'm the internet girl / Yeah, it isn't my fault that it’s always my turn.”

In another line, they sing, “Ten out of ten, yes, not maybe / That's just how my momma made me.” Here, the song highlights what an internet girl is: a perfect girl the world simply can’t get enough of. But then the song shifts into the darker side of being an internet girl, something we’ve seen play out with many influencers who disappear from the spotlight once the pressure gets too high.