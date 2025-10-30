K-Pop Group NewJeans Dealt Massive Legal Blow in Court Against Record Label "While the members respect the court’s decision, it is impossible to return to ADOR and continue normal entertainment activities." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 30 2025, 3:03 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Being a K-Pop star is an extraordinary experience. Not only do you gain fast fame and a fandom that will cross oceans to watch you perform, but you get to work with exciting brands and career opportunities that no other stars enjoy. It's a very unique and singular experience. But there are downsides, too. The K-Pop world is very strict, expecting over-the-top commitment from group members, and a demanding performance schedule.

Article continues below advertisement

When things go bad between a group and their record label, they can go very bad. Which is what happened to K-pop group NewJeans and their record label, ADOR. The two entities have been slugging it out in court, with NewJeans being handed a stunning legal blow in their latest exchange. Here's what we know about why they went to court and why they have been dealing with an ongoing battle.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Why did NewJeans go to court?

NewJeans crashed into the world of K-pop in 2022 as they debuted under HYBE's sub-label, ADOR. They were an immediate hit, with classic high-energy choreography, sassy personalities, and catchy lyrics. Yet almost from the start, NewJeans was butting heads with their label, ADOR.

The tussle between the two came to a head in October 2025 as a judge ruled that the NewJeans group could not leave ADOR until their contract ends in 2029, according to Newsweek. The group, made up of stars Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, has been trying to split from ADOR since late 2024, finally gaining clarity when ADOR went to the court to validate their contract.

Article continues below advertisement

A South Korean judge denied the group's request to terminate their contract. In a statement, representatives for NewJeans said of the verdict, "While the members respect the court’s decision, it is impossible to return to ADOR and continue normal entertainment activities under the current situation where the trust relationship with ADOR has already been completely broken."

Article continues below advertisement

ADOR, on the other hand, seems thrilled with their victory. In a statement also shared by Newsweek, the label responded to the court's decision by saying, "ADOR is committed to reemphasizing its role and responsibilities as NewJeans’ management agency. As we stated during the trial, we have completed preparations for the artist’s activities, including the release of a studio album, and are waiting. We will do our utmost to return to the fans through discussions with the artist."

The group has been battling it out with Ador for months.

So, how do you get from sparkling debut to a group and label that seems completely incapable of coming to an agreement? It started with former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin. Min Hee-jin had been in a long-standing spat with ADOR and parent company HYBE, according to BBC, before the CEO was let go from the company. HYBE had alleged that Hee-jin was planning to go independent; allegations which the former CEO rejected.

Article continues below advertisement

After she was dismissed from the company, NewJeans demanded that she be reinstated, later claiming that her dismissal breached the trust of their contract and allowed them to leave the label. There were also allegations of harassment against people working for ADOR. In December 2024, ADOR asked the courts to validate the contract they held with NewJeans, even as the group started trying to rebrand itself as NJZ.

Source: MEGA