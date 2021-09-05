What Happened to Jenna Marbles After Her 2020 Exit From YouTube?

So, what happened to Jenna Marbles, exactly?

When Twitch star Julien Solomita announced his engagement to Jenna Marbles earlier this year, he showed a picture of her hand wearing her new engagement ring. And that’s pretty much all we’ve seen of Jenna since she left the spotlight more than a year ago.

After all, this is a YouTuber who had 20 million subscribers to her name. She had her own show on SiriusXM. She was even a finalist for the Shorty Awards’ Creator of the Decade title.

And even now, her fans are feeling bereft. “Not a day goes by where I don’t miss Jenna Marbles,” one tweeted on Aug. 30.

The next day, another Twitter user wrote, “I miss Jenna Marbles SO MUCH.”

Unfortunately, as with so many other content creators, Jenna’s reputation was undone by offensive posts from her past…