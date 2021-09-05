What Happened to Jenna Marbles After Her 2020 Exit From YouTube?By Dan Clarendon
Sep. 4 2021, Published 9:28 p.m. ET
When Twitch star Julien Solomita announced his engagement to Jenna Marbles earlier this year, he showed a picture of her hand wearing her new engagement ring. And that’s pretty much all we’ve seen of Jenna since she left the spotlight more than a year ago.
So, what happened to Jenna Marbles, exactly?
After all, this is a YouTuber who had 20 million subscribers to her name. She had her own show on SiriusXM. She was even a finalist for the Shorty Awards’ Creator of the Decade title.
And even now, her fans are feeling bereft. “Not a day goes by where I don’t miss Jenna Marbles,” one tweeted on Aug. 30.
The next day, another Twitter user wrote, “I miss Jenna Marbles SO MUCH.”
Unfortunately, as with so many other content creators, Jenna’s reputation was undone by offensive posts from her past…
Jenna Marbles said last year that she was leaving YouTube “for now or forever.”
In a now-offline video from June 2020, Jenna addressed and apologized for videos from 2011 and 2012, including one in which she wore blackface to impersonate Nicki Minaj, as CNN reported.
“It was not my intention to do blackface,” she said in her apology video. “I do want to tell you how unbelievably sorry I am if I ever offended you by posting this video or by doing this impression, and that that was never my intention. It’s not okay. It’s shameful. It’s awful. I wish it wasn’t part of my past.”
She also referenced a video in which she dissed women who “slept around” and one in which she made a joke about Asian people, commenting that the latter clip was “inexcusable” and “shouldn’t have existed.”
And Jenna vowed in that video to take an indefinite break from her YouTube platform. “For now, I just can’t exist on this channel … I think I’m just going to move on from this channel for now,” she said. “I don’t know how long it’s going to be. I just want to make sure the things I’m putting in the world aren’t hurting anyone … so I need to be done with this channel, for now or for forever.”
She said that August that she was “getting help.”
In August 2020, nearly two months after Jenna’s YouTube departure, she and Julien ended their Jenna and Julien Podcast.
“I haven’t been on the internet for a while,” Jenna said in their final podcast episode. “I have a million things that I would to say, but I just want you to know that I’m getting help, and I’m just being a person right now, so I genuinely appreciate all the support and love and the love that you’ve given to Julien as well.”
Now, a year later, fans are noticing that Jenna has disappeared from other social media platforms as well. “Jenna Marbles deleted her Instagram and Twitter account and I can’t believe she did this during our Virgo season,” one tweeted on Aug. 29. “I barely got over her quitting YouTube and now this?!”
At least Julien had happier news to share on Twitch this April. “A little while ago, I asked Jenna to marry me, and she said yes,” he said, as seen in a screen recording on Twitter. “So, we are engaged.”