Is 'Real Housewives' Star Mary Cosby Related to Disgraced Comedian Bill Cosby? Mary Cosby has the same last name as Bill Cosby.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby is going through unimaginable grief following the news that her son, Robert Cosby Jr., has died at just 23 years old. Following the news that Robert had died, many wanted to learn more about Mary in general.

Given that her last name is Cosby, many naturally wondered if she shared any sort of relation to Bill Cosby, the disgraced comedian who has been accused of assaulting dozens of women. Here's what we know about whether the two are related.



Is Mary Cosby related to Bill Cosby?

No, even though they share the same last name, Mary and Bill don't have any family in common. Mary does have something of an unusual marriage, though. Her husband, Robert Cosby Sr., was her grandmother, Dr. Rosemary Redmon Cosby's, second husband. The two got married a year after Mary's grandmother died from natural causes. Given that few people marry their grandma's husband, she has addressed her marriage on the show.

As she explained in an early episode of the show, it was her grandmother's wish for her to marry Robert. Rosemary Redmon Crosby founded the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in Salt Lake City in 1968, and she wanted Mary to inherit both the church and her husband. "Before she passed, she made it very clear that she wanted me to be the one to take her place in the church and inherit everything," she said. "That came with homes, money, our church, and also marrying her husband."

"Don't think it wasn't weird, because it was!" she added, although she said that she was ultimately glad that she did it in the end. She also said that this inheritance caused a rift with her mother. "It was all bizarre. I was actually 22 when we got married. It split our church," she said. "My mom had a fit because she wanted the church, she wanted my grandmother's place. My mom felt like she was the one that should have been marrying Robert Sr."

Mary is now dealing with the death of her son.

News broke on Feb. 25 that Mary's son Robert Jr. had died. Salt Lake City police said that they were initially responding to an overdose call, but it became a death investigation, per Variety. Robert had appeared on the Bravo series at various points throughout its run, sometimes discussing his addiction issues with his mother. In the show's fifth season, they had a resonant heart-to-heart where Robert told Mary about his history with drugs.