When It Came to Bill Cosby, Malcolm-Jamal Warner Wasn't Shy About Making His Opinions Known

Malcolm-Jamal Warner has never spoken publicly about Bill Cosby's victims.

When allegations against Bill Cosby first came to light back in 2014, fans of the beloved comic were shocked. After creating and starring in The Cosby Show, Cosby himself had earned the nickname "America's Dad." In 2018, Cosby was convicted of aggravated indecent assault and was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison. He was released in 2021 after his conviction was overturned.

Few people were hit harder by the Cosby news than his co-stars on the show. There were mixed reactions from the cast. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who played Cosby's son Theo Huxtable, never shied away from speaking publicly about his former TV dad. What did he say? here's what we know.

Here's what Malcolm-Jamal Warner had to say about Bill Cosby.

In January 2015, Warner told Billboard that he considered Cosby a friend and a mentor and was unhappy about the allegations. "Just as it’s painful to hear any woman talk about sexual assault, whether true or not, it’s just as painful to watch my friend and mentor go through this," he said. He didn't address the allegations directly, but spoke about the Cosby he knew who Warner described as a history-making legend in the Black community.

Warner spoke about Cosby eight years later in an interview with People. Once again, he didn't address the allegations or the fact that Cosby had been convicted in 2018. He primarily addressed the importance of the show and only hinted at Cosby when he said, "Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I'm still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on — first and foremost, Black culture — but also American culture."

That same year, Warner spoke with journalist Jemele Hill, who asked the actor if he resented Cosby for what his actions also did to The Cosby Show. "No. Not resentment ... I get how this business works, for one. And just that whole situation is so layered, man." Once again, Warner didn't mention the victims but rather chose to stick to how Cosby's actions affected the business side of things.

