Bill Cosby’s Brothers Include One of His ‘Fat Albert’ Costars

“Robert C. Cosby is not Bill Cosby’s brother. That is all,” that fan wrote on Dec. 16. “I keep seeing this come up, and I had to do a whole family tree for freakin’ Bill Cosby to prove it. Bill Cosby’s brother is Robert Leroy Cosby, born c. 1947, raised in Germantown, Philadelphia, Penn. Mary’s husband is Robert C. Cosby, born [in] 1952 in Indianapolis, Ind.”

Another person wrote: “It’s wild that people don’t understand that people can have the same last name and not be related.”