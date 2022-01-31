Who Are Bill Cosby's Kids? 'We Need to Talk About Cosby' Is Prompting New Conversations About His Family

Who Are Bill Cosby's Kids? 'We Need to Talk About Cosby' Is Prompting New Conversations About His FamilyBy Stephanie Harper
Jan. 31 2022, Published 2:53 p.m. ET
The latest documentary series to cover Bill Cosby‘s case is called We Need to Talk About Cosby. Each episode of W. Kamau Bell's four-part series explores Cosby‘s life, his career, and the legal issues he’s faced in recent years. After starting a career as a standup comic in San Francisco during the 1960s, Cosby ended up becoming one of the most beloved actors and comedians on television.
His legacy was tarnished beyond repair when he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 2018. Sixty women came forward and accused Cosby of a multitude of offenses. Now that conversations about the formerly beloved TV dad are being reopened, people are curious to know about his children.
How many kids does Bill Cosby have?
Cosby has three adult living children and two who are deceased. Interestingly enough, they all have names starting with the letter “E." Cosby and his wife, Camille, to whom he's been married for 58 years, share all five of their children together. Camille has chosen to stand by Cosby’s side through all his legal issues, but what about their five kids?
Who are Bill Cosby‘s kids and what are they up to now?
Erika Ranee Cosby is the oldest daughter in the family, born in 1965. She makes a living as an adjunct professor of art studies at New York University and a contemporary painter. She graduated from the University of California Berkeley with an MFA in painting and her artwork is exhibited throughout New York City museums and galleries. Her connection to Cosby is unclear as of now.
Erinn Cosby is the second-born daughter in the family. She made headlines when she was just 23 years old in the midst of a Mike Tyson scandal. She accused Tyson of raping her and at the time, her father wasn’t as supportive as she thought he should be.
According to Page Six, in another instance, Cosby allegedly leaked a story about Erinn’s substance abuse.
Ennis Cosby was the one and only son born into the family. In 1997, when he was only 27 years old, he was tragically murdered during an attempted robbery. While trying to change a tire on California’s Interstate 405 in Los Angeles, an 18-year-old criminal named Mikhail Markhasev tried to shake him down for money. After growing impatient with Ennis retrieving his money too slowly, Markhasev fatally shot him.
Ensa Cosby is another daughter born into the family who sadly also passed away. Ensa died from renal disease in 2018 after dealing with ongoing health issues and waiting for a kidney transplant for a long while. Before her passing, Ensa was a strong advocate for her father and a supporter of helping maintain his legacy.
Evin Cosby is the youngest daughter born into the family, and she’s doing quite well for herself as the owner of a luxury boutique shop. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology and these days, she has publicly defended her father to the media.
We Need to Talk About Cosby debuted on Showtime on Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. EST. The second episode airs on Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. EST.