Details on Mary Cosby's Finances Amid Foreclosure Rumors About Her Million Dollar Home

The Mary Cosby that Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers get in Season 5 is vastly different from the background cast member that appeared throughout Season 4. And now, fans think they know why — money. Because according to a rumor that started on social media, Mary Cosby's house is in foreclosure. But is her house really in foreclosure or is the rumor mill doing its dirty work a little too well?

If Mary really is having legal troubles, then her more prominent role and candidness in the fifth season does make sense. However, she has never hinted at or accidentally revealed anything that would suggest having financial troubles to the point of potentially losing her home. Some fans believe that if her home is in foreclosure, it means she might need the steady Bravo paycheck that comes with being a main cast member rather than a "friend of" or a "guest" on the show.

Is Mary Cosby's house in foreclosure?

When a Reddit user shared screenshots of online rec words detailing what appeared to be a foreclosure on Mary's house in Salt Lake City, some fans were shook. Then, they dove a little deeper and discovered that it appeared to be a big misunderstanding. Someone on X cleared up what many thought to be financial troubles for Mary.

"It’s not true!" They commented on a thread about the alleged foreclosure. "She is suing their church finance person who allegedly took out this second mortgage by forging Robert’s signature, among other things."

The alleged records indicate that Mary and her husband took out multiple mortgages on the house. But it's also a little confusing for those who have followed Mary on and off the show, since she has other homes that she owns. With that being the case, it looks like the fan who found these records misunderstood what they mean and Mary's mansion on RHOSLC is far from being in danger of being foreclosed on.

Mary Cosby is more open during Season 5 of 'RHOSLC.'

From the Season 5 premiere of RHOSLC, Mary had been more open with the other ladies and forthcoming about her personal life. One of the trailers even teased a difficult and emotional conversation with her son, Robert Jr. Fans had wondered what brought on this new Mary, who shares her personal life and participates in conversations about and with the other ladies. And now, many believe, they know why.

"We should've all known when she got on that zip line," one fan commented on Reddit in reference to an outdoor activity Mary did on the show. "The way she was doing all the activities that she refused to do on all the other seasons." Another wrote, "No shock here. She came back on the show last season and didn't perform, because she needed the money. She still needs the money, so they made her bring some real personality this season in order to keep her job."