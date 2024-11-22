'RHOSLC' Star Mary Cosby Shows Receipts of Britani Bateman's Ex Jared Osmond DM'Ing Her

When Mary Cosby decided to step away from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, fans hoped it wouldn't be the last we saw of her and her hilariously shady comments about pretty much all of her castmates. After taking time off from the show ahead of the Bravo show's third season, she elated fans by reappearing on the show in Season 4 as a friend before rightfully retrieving her snowflake in Season 5.

Mary's return as a full-time RHOSLC wife hasn't disappointed fans. During the season, she gave us a look into her issues with her son, Robert Jr., while still managing to proverbially whack anyone who comes in her way, including a conflict with Meredith Marks in Season 5. Amid the drama with her old friends, Mary also dropped bombshell news about a new friend of RHOSLC, Britani Bateman, and sometimes boyfriend (insert hand heart) Jared Osmond's friendly nature.

Source: Bravo

Mary Cosby claimed Jared Osmond slid in her DMs during a Season 5 episode of 'RHOSLC.'

On a Nov. 20, 2024, episode of RHOSLC, the cast discussed Britani's complicated love life, including her and Jared's on-again, off-again romance. Mary revealed she didn't know or care who the actor dated, though she had been holding on to some tea that she decided to share on camera. "I don't know all the guys Britani is dating, but I do know Jared keeps sliding into my DMS," she told producers with a smirk. "You know, he's really nice."

RHOSLC's producers then briefly showed several screenshots of Jared calling her a "quality and amazing human" and saying he "immediately connected with you as a daughter of God" and wanted to maintain a "spiritual connection" with her. Mary added in the confessional that Jared is "very nice" when he reaches out to her, though she wasn't sure why he opted to contact her. When producers asked if she planned on telling Britani about the DMs, the pastor said telling the world would suffice.

"No, I don't need that soap opera," Mary said when asked if she planned on telling Britani. "I have a lot going on in my life right now."

"Jared keeps sliding into MY dm's" - Mary



🤭🤭🤭 The face Mary made when dropping that tea sennnt me! 🤣#RHOSLC ❄️ pic.twitter.com/6fGc4nb09c — Mr. Mention It All 😉📺🇯🇲 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrMentionItAll) November 21, 2024

'RHOSLC' fans believe Jared Osmond was intoxicated when he DM'd Mary Cosby.

Jared and Mary connected through Britani while filming RHOSLC Season 5 in 2024. According to their DM thread, he contacted her several times between March and July 2024. His initial conversation with her occurred on March 17, when he called her an "amazing friend," yet he misspelled her name in the text.

Jared's grammar errors and the timing of the co-stars' first interaction made several fans, including TikTok account @shesspeakingwithemily believe he may have been inebriated when he contacted Mary. Other fans didn't think the idea was far-fetched and also wanted to hear more of the story on the show.

"This part just took me out," one fan wrote. "I LOST IT LOL i cannot believe there wasn’t more of an emphasis on this," another declared. "I cannot wait for the reunion when they show these," a third user declared.

Other fans reflected on what a "player" Jared seemed to be after sliding into his former partner's new friend's DMs. While Britani likely found out about the messages with the rest of the audience, she confirmed on the RHOSLC After-Show in October 2024 that she and Jared broke up after filming after she found a dating app on his phone.