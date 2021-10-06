Good News! Million Dollar 'Jeopardy!' Champion Matt Amodio Is Not Married

During Matt's stint on Jeopardy!, he has been a contestant while Joe Buck, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Robin Roberts have all been guest hosts on the game show. One of Matt's questions during his interview with TVLine was which one was his favorite. He told the outlet that he had two favorites.

Matt said that as a baseball fan, it was "tremendous" to play with Joe Buck. He added, "He brought such energy to the show … he treats Jeopardy! like a sports game. I was on the stage constantly smiling and laughing when he was hosting." He was also captivated with David Faber and stated, "If I had a chance to be friends with David, I think I could spend a significant amount of time with him and enjoy it."

We hope that Matt can keep his winning streak going!