Now That Mike Richards Has Stepped Down, Is Mayim Bialik the Next Host of 'Jeopardy!'?

Initially, Mayim was selected as one of the many guest hosts Jeopardy! showcased during the time they were searching for Alex Trebek's replacement. While she didn't remember meeting Alex previously, he did a cameo on her television show Blossom in the 1990s. She told USA Today she "jumped" at the opportunity when she was asked to guest host.

Mayim said, "This is one of the most iconic things that I can be part of in my life." She also added, "It's not like you can even try to fill Alex's shoes. Everybody kind of holds his energy present on that stage. You still feel him there, and I think I really just wanted to discreetly and humbly take that podium."

Later, when it was announced that Mike Richards, the Jeopardy! executive producer, would be the show's host, Mayim secured a role as the host of primetime specials.

Deadline reports that Mike is stepping down from the host role due to controversy over past comments, but there's been no word about Mayim's position. Mike's statement seems to suggest that the search for a permanent host of the syndicated show will continue. As of right now, Mayim is still the Jeopardy! specials host, but there has been no word about her taking over as the syndicated program host.