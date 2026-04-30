“Not Looking Good” — Will Thunderstorm Forecast Delay or Cancel 2026 Miami Grand Prix Race? There's a 91% chance of thunderstorms flooding the track on race day. By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 30 2026, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash | @Marko Pavlichenko

Race fans hoping to see the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami may be left disappointed. Recent weather reports have all but confirmed thunderstorms on the day of the race. But does that mean the Miami GP will be canceled?

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Is the Miami GP Cancelled?

According to a report published by Motor Biscuit on April 29th, there is a chance that the Miami Grand Prix could very well be canceled or delayed. The outlet writes that the AccuWeather forecast indicates there's a 90% chance of rain on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Source: MEGA

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And the rain is expected to hit right around race time. Furthermore, the meteorology company speculates that these conditions could very well impact the Grand Prix in the Sunshine State. The outlet writes that modern Formula 1 cars don't have a problem driving in the rain.

However, the fact that there is a potential for lightning amidst these storms is reason for concern. Motor Biscuit explains that helicopters are unable to fly above the track during the races when there is a risk of electricity coming into contact with aircraft.

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Helicopters are a vital tool during Formula One races for the safety of drivers. In the event that a crash occurs and expedient medical attention must be provided to those on the track, not having these airborne vehicles present could compromise driver well-being.

📰 : The Miami Grand Prix is reportedly at risk of disruption or possible cancellation, with extreme weather forecasts warning of thunderstorms and lightning on race day. FIA rules could force delays or even suspension if medical helicopter operations are affected, with… pic.twitter.com/ET4SMaAKak — F1 Naija (@f1_naija) April 29, 2026 Source: X | @f1_naija

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The nature of Florida's rainfall could also play a factor in whether or not the race is delayed. As anyone who's been in a storm in Miami can attest, heavy precipitation can occur out of nowhere. And if the downpour is severe enough, it could make driving at such high speeds impossible.

Weather.com writes that there's a 91% chance of thunderstorms flooding the track on the day of the race. This, coupled with high temperatures of 81 degrees Fahrenheit and 72 degrees on the low end, makes for a humid storm that may only exacerbate weather conditions.

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Add 11 mile per hour winds to the mix, and drivers could find themselves battling the elements more than their competitors on the track. As of this writing, there are no credible reports that the race is going to be suspended or postponed.

ICYMI: With storms forecast for the Miami Grand Prix, what happens if the race is stopped early?



Here’s how F1 points are awarded in disrupted races ⬇️ #F1 / #MiamiGP https://t.co/bX3LUj9Hn1 — ApexMotorsports.co.uk (@ApexMSPRT) April 30, 2026 Source: X | @ApexMSPRT

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However, Motorsport highlights how US laws may be invoked to put a stop to the sporting event slated for May 3. "US Law requires major outdoor public events — such as Formula 1 Grand Prix — to be halted if thunderstorms are approaching and there is a risk of lightning strikes."

OSHA has published lightning standards that are designed to keep employees safe during lightning storms. Edge Fall Protection writes of these regulations: "While OSHA does not have a standalone lightning safety regulation, it enforces requirements through the General Duty Clause. It mandates that employers provide a workplace 'free from recognized hazards,' which includes the risk of lightning strikes during outdoor work."