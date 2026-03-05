Danica Patrick’s Sudden Sky F1 Exit Has Race Fans Wondering What Happened Danica Patrick was missing when Sky Sports revealed its 2026 Formula One broadcast team, prompting race fans to ask what happened to her. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 5 2026, 2:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For several seasons, race fans tuning in to Formula One coverage on Sky Sports became used to seeing a familiar face offering analysis during select races. Danica Patrick, one of the most recognizable figures in American motorsports, regularly appeared on the broadcast when the series headed to North America.

But when Sky Sports revealed its broadcast lineup ahead of the new 2026 Season, viewers quickly noticed someone was different. There was a familiar face missing from the lineup. Where was Danica? Unsurprisingly, questions about Danica Patrick’s Sky F1 exit started circulating after it became clear that she wasn’t part of the 2026 Season. Keep reading to explore what F1 fans have been able to piece together about the situation and to take a closer look at Danica's career.

Danica Patrick’s exit became clear when Sky Sports revealed its 2026 F1 broadcast lineup.

According to The Daily Mail and chatter on X (formerly Twitter), Sky Sports announced its Formula One broadcast team just days before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. The lineup included many familiar presenters and analysts who have been part of the network’s coverage in recent years.

However, Danica’s name was notably absent from the list. Because Danica had appeared regularly on the broadcast during previous seasons, fans quickly picked up on the change once the new lineup was published. Furthermore, fans quickly called attention to her being out via social media.

As those who have followed her broadcasting career know, Danica first joined Sky’s Formula One coverage during the United States Grand Prix in October 2021. Over the following seasons, Danica became a recurring analyst for the network, offering insight from the perspective of a former professional driver.

Sky sports intro for the 2026 F1 season is Here!🍿

pic.twitter.com/W0g4nL7G93 — Cadillac F1 News (@CadillacF1News_) March 4, 2026

While Danica did not appear at every race, viewers often saw her during North American events. Races in Miami, Austin, Las Vegas, and Montreal frequently featured Danica on the broadcast. During these appearances, she discussed race strategy, driver decisions, and the technical side of the sport.

Sky Sports did not publicly explain why Danica was not included in the 2026 lineup. Instead, the network simply revealed its presenters and analysts for the upcoming season, leaving fans to notice the change themselves. Because the announcement came so close to the first race of the year, the absence quickly became a talking point among viewers who had grown accustomed to seeing Danica during certain race weekends. Unsurprisingly, fans were also quick to debate whether she was fired or simply walked away.

Danica had become a familiar face on Sky’s Formula One coverage.

As The Daily Mail reminds us, Danica made headlines in 2008 when she became the first woman to win an IndyCar Series race. The milestone secured her place in racing history and helped introduce a new generation of fans to the sport. Before transitioning into broadcasting, Danica had already built one of the most notable careers in American motorsports. Danica is widely regarded as one of the most successful female drivers in racing history.

After retiring from full-time racing following the 2018 Indianapolis 500, Danica shifted toward media work and analysis. Her experience behind the wheel made her a natural fit for Formula One coverage. Her commentary often focused on race strategy and the mental side of driving.

During her time on Sky’s broadcast, she gave viewers insight as someone who had competed at the highest levels of motorsport. For many fans, hearing things from the perspective of a former driver gave clarity to otherwise complex moments that unfolded during a race.

