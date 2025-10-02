What Are Danica Patrick’s Politics? Find out Where the Former Race Car Driver Leans Does the former sports star lean more left or right, and why have her politics been recently highlighted? By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 2 2025, 6:40 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There are many celebrities who have taken a firm stance not to disclose their political leanings and/or affiliations, but there are also those who proudly make it clear which political party, candidate, or administration they support. Former professional race car driver Danica Patrick made her choice very clear during the 2024 presidential election.

Does the former sports star lean more left or right, and why have her politics been recently highlighted? Find out the details.

What are Danica Patrick’s politics?

In October 2024, Danica publicly endorsed Donald Trump for president and shared publicly that she was voting for him, and also voting for the very first time at age 42, per Newsweek. "I made a rule for myself that if I didn't vote I could not have an opinion about the outcome, because I didn't earn that right,” she wrote on social media at the time. “Not this time. I voted for @realdonaldtrump and I can't wait to have him make America great again!

Speaking with The Spun, Danica further clarified her political leanings. "Here is where I stand with SOME current issues and politics. I am not a liberal,” she said in 2024. “I am somewhere between Republican and Independent. I think our country should be run by someone that knows business and has integrity. I believe we should be able to speak freely."

Danica’s relationship to Trump made headlines following comments she made after he was named TIME’s Person of the Year.

In December 2024, the sports commentator, who also campaigned for Trump and JD Vance, took to social media to offer her opinion on the magazine’s honor. "Thank you to all that keep America safe and strong," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

Of her decision to campaign for Trump, Danica likened it to a calling. "That night just standing in the crowd, you know, after all the swing states kept going red, and you're like, wow, and once Pennsylvania came through, you're like, 'Oh my God, it's really happening,'” she said via Newsweek Sports. "[...] It's been a long time since I just like volunteered so much time out of passion and out of a calling. I guess it's been a while since there's been a calling,” she added.

Many have labeled Danica racist for her recent comments about Bad Bunny, after he was announced as the 2026 Super Bowl half-time show performer.

Danica faced intense and immediate backlash following her comment about the Latin rapper headlining the stage at the nation’s biggest sporting event.

