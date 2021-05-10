Olivia Wilde Has Never Come out as Bisexual, but Some Believe That She Is

There has long been speculation that Oliva Wilde, who has played bisexual characters on House and The O.C., may actually be bisexual in real life. Olivia has never publicly confirmed that she's bisexual, but she's made plenty of comments on the topic over the years.

Once, she was asked by ex-husband Jason Sudeikis whether she had ever "dipped her toe in the lady pool." In a flustered response, Olivia said, “Oh my God! Oh my God! I mean what’s going on?” and, “I appreciate all people.”