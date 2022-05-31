Is the Paradigm Skin Coming Back to 'Fortnite'? What Players Should Know
There's a live event on the horizon in Fortnite, and though the current season is about to conclude, there are still some pieces of content players were expecting that never arrived this season.
Any Fortnite player knows that the skins in the Item Shop circulate in varying rarities, with some rarer than others, though the developers have been known to bring back old skins if there's enough demand.
The Paradigm skin is incredibly rare — but is it really coming back to the game?
The Paradigm skin is one of the rarest in 'Fortnite.'
The Paradigm is one of the members of The Seven and was the first one to have its own skin become available in the game's Item Shop during Fortnite's first chapter. It was released on Oct. 11, 2019, and three days later was no longer available for players to purchase, marking a tiny window of opportunity to snag it.
This, of course, means that there are very few players who managed to get their hands on it, and as the lore of The Seven continues to expand, the Paradigm skin becomes more coveted.
At the time of writing, it's been just under 1,000 days since the skin was last seen in the game, and players have long been asking for it to make a reappearance, especially with the new lore that's been added to the character.
Despite the hesitancy some had toward her in previous seasons, the Paradigm has earned the trust of both the Scientist and the Imagined, but the Origin and the Foundation are still wary of her loyalties. Regardless, she's needed for an upcoming mission and is returning.
Is the Paradigm skin coming back to 'Fortnite'?
The Paradigm was first introduced as a skin during Season X in October 2019, and since then it has not been seen again in the Item Shop. At the time, it was marketed as a limited-edition skin, and it seems that the developers have remained true to their word on it as it has not returned.
That being said, many believed that the Paradigm would make a return during Chapter 3, Season 2, as some leakers hinted that a version of the skin would return.
That being said, the end of the current season is almost here and there is yet to be any news of the Paradigm returning to the Item Shop — but the character's lore has begun to flesh out this chapter, suggesting that at the least it could be getting a remixed version very soon.
The official Fortnite Twitter account also tweeted out a short teaser clip of four different suits that look similar to the Paradigm's, captioned only with the words "Suit up." Could this mean it's coming back soon?
At this time, we don't have the answers — but as the character's lore continues to be fleshed out in the game, the more likely it is that it will return to the Item Shop in some form. You may not be able to get the original skin anymore, especially if the developers offer alternate versions of the skin in future updates, but there is still a chance you may one day be able to add the elusive skin to your collection in the game.