Is the Paradigm Skin Coming Back to 'Fortnite'? What Players Should Know

There's a live event on the horizon in Fortnite, and though the current season is about to conclude, there are still some pieces of content players were expecting that never arrived this season.

Any Fortnite player knows that the skins in the Item Shop circulate in varying rarities, with some rarer than others, though the developers have been known to bring back old skins if there's enough demand.

The Paradigm skin is incredibly rare — but is it really coming back to the game?