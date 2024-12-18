Is Paris Hilton a Trump Supporter? They Were Once Family Friends, but Things Have Changed "When I was put on the spot in an interview, I pretended I voted for Donald Trump." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 18 2024, 12:12 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In the world of celebrities, there are a few heavy-hitting names that everyone recognizes. Case in point: Paris Hilton and Donald Trump. Paris is the heiress of the Hilton fortune, and has been a socialite and public figure for nearly her entire life. Donald Trump, of course, is the once and future President of the United States who made a name for himself as an occasionally-goofy businessman whose catch phrase became, "You're fired!"

Article continues below advertisement

But did you know that the Trump and Hilton families were once close? After everything that's happened since 2016 and all the headlines that Trump has made, does Paris Hilton consider herself a Trump supporter? Here's what we know about the state of their relationship.

Source: MEGA Nicky Hilton (L), Paris Hilton (L-center), Donald Trump (R-center), Rick Hilton (R) in 1999

Article continues below advertisement

Is Paris Hilton still a Trump supporter after all these years?

As a socialite, Paris is expected to fit into certain boxes. She has to stay fit and beautiful, plus young-looking and confident. Even now that she's a mother, Paris has to give off an air of agelessness and aloofness as she navigates the world as one of the richest Americans.

But when it comes to relationships with fellow elite, Paris has always taken her own path. In 2016, she shared that she voted for Trump. At the time, she said “I’ve known him since I was a little girl, so, yes," per The Project (excerpt via People). Yet it wasn't long before she was walking her statement back. In a memoir she released in 2023, Paris explained that she only "pretended" to vote for Trump and didn't actually vote in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

She explained, "When I was put on the spot in an interview, I pretended I voted for Donald Trump because he was an old family friend and owned the first modeling agency I signed with." So whether or not they're still on good terms, Paris is clearly creating some distance in public and says her former apparent support of him is something she says she's "not proud" of.

Article continues below advertisement

What changed between Paris Hilton and Donald Trump?

But how did they go from fast family friends to this icy state in their relationship? In Paris's memoir, she revealed that she has stumbled into a number of blunders in her life, including showing up to a Halloween party as "Sexy Pocahontas," and wearing Von Dutch caps. Then there's that time when she said the women accusing Donald Trump of sexual misconduct were just trying to get attention. She has also used the n-word in the past and has made disparaging remarks against Jewish people.

Yet the 2020s have seemingly brought a gentler, more introspective Paris. Since then, Paris has revealed her own history of childhood abuse and even talked about getting an abortion in her early twenties. As a mom, her focus has been on passing stricter laws to prevent child abuse, and she has talked openly about women's rights issues.

Article continues below advertisement