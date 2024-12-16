Here's an Update on Where the Leding Family From 'The Simple Life' Is Now The family Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie lived with on the iconic show reportedly refused to film 'Paris and Nicole: The Encore.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 16 2024, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: X/@pariishilton

Few reality TV fans can forget the moment Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie went on the road for The Simple Life in 2003. The first season of the iconic reality series followed the socialites as they traded in their Louis Vuitton bags for Dairy Queen's finest digs. Paris and Nicole also further delved into the simple life by staying with a family, the Ledings for a month while they worked their minimum wage jobs.

The Ledings —married couple Albert and Janet and their sons, Justin, Cayne and Braxton, took Paris and Nicole in and was their gateway into the Arkansas culture. However, despite how close they were with the family on the show, they were missing from the reality stars' 2024 spinoff, Paris and Nicole: The Encore. So, where are the Ledings now? Here's everything we know.

Source: Peacock

Where is the Leding family from 'The Simple Life' now?

The Leding family hasn't been on reality TV since their time on The Simple Life. After Paris and Nicole moved out of the family's house after their first season, they opted not to go on camera again and continue living in their hometown of Altus today. The family was so turned off by the idea of being on TV again they refused to film Paris and Nicole: The Encore, which aired on Peacock on Dec. 12. However, the Ledings would've reportedly gone on the show for the right price.

On Dec. 13, 2024, Page Six reported that Paris and Nicole traveled to Altus from Los Angeles, Calif. on a private jet to meet with the Ledings. Unfortunately, the reunion didn't air, and the family opted to give The Encore's production team an ultimatum. "They refused to film and tried to demand $1 million from production," a source told the outlet.

Source: Peacock

Fans of Paris and Nicole: The Encore saw some of the situation between them and the Ledings play out in the first episode. After the friends arrived to Altus, their first stop was to the family's home. During their ride, a producer told them that the Ledings agreed to see Paris and Nicole, but would only talk to them off-camera. While it wasn't the reunion The Simple Life viewers wanted to see, Nicole related to their willingness to keep their lives private.

“It is a lot with, like, cameras in your face," Nicole told Paris on their jet. "Regardless of that, I do just want to see them.”

Miss the Leding family from #TheSimpleLife. Smiling face with 3 hearts They were so kind, genuine and sweet. I’m in touch with Braxton who just told me the sad news that #GrandpaRichard passed away. Crying face #RIP Folded hands Sending my love to Curly and the entire family pic.twitter.com/9pvaSeVTY5 — Paris Hilton (@pariishllton) August 20, 2020

Does Paris and Nicole keep in contact with the Ledings?

Although Paris and Nicole couldn't cause chaos in the Ledings's household on camera during Paris and Nicole: The Encore, they have maintained a relationship with the family over the last two decades. In March 2023, Paris shared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen that she and the Ledings's son, Braxton, have kept in touch since the show ended.

“Braxton, the little boy, he’s a lawyer now, and we’ve been in contact," she said. "He’s so sweet." According to his Facebook account, the Ledings's son graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 2024. Soon after, he became an attorney at The Law Offices of Craig L. Cook, specializing in bankruptcy, domestic relations, and personal injury.

