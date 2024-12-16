Here's an Update on Where the Leding Family From 'The Simple Life' Is Now
The family Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie lived with on the iconic show reportedly refused to film 'Paris and Nicole: The Encore.'
Few reality TV fans can forget the moment Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie went on the road for The Simple Life in 2003. The first season of the iconic reality series followed the socialites as they traded in their Louis Vuitton bags for Dairy Queen's finest digs. Paris and Nicole also further delved into the simple life by staying with a family, the Ledings for a month while they worked their minimum wage jobs.
The Ledings —married couple Albert and Janet and their sons, Justin, Cayne and Braxton, took Paris and Nicole in and was their gateway into the Arkansas culture. However, despite how close they were with the family on the show, they were missing from the reality stars' 2024 spinoff, Paris and Nicole: The Encore.
So, where are the Ledings now? Here's everything we know.
Where is the Leding family from 'The Simple Life' now?
The Leding family hasn't been on reality TV since their time on The Simple Life. After Paris and Nicole moved out of the family's house after their first season, they opted not to go on camera again and continue living in their hometown of Altus today. The family was so turned off by the idea of being on TV again they refused to film Paris and Nicole: The Encore, which aired on Peacock on Dec. 12. However, the Ledings would've reportedly gone on the show for the right price.
On Dec. 13, 2024, Page Six reported that Paris and Nicole traveled to Altus from Los Angeles, Calif. on a private jet to meet with the Ledings. Unfortunately, the reunion didn't air, and the family opted to give The Encore's production team an ultimatum.
"They refused to film and tried to demand $1 million from production," a source told the outlet.
Fans of Paris and Nicole: The Encore saw some of the situation between them and the Ledings play out in the first episode. After the friends arrived to Altus, their first stop was to the family's home. During their ride, a producer told them that the Ledings agreed to see Paris and Nicole, but would only talk to them off-camera. While it wasn't the reunion The Simple Life viewers wanted to see, Nicole related to their willingness to keep their lives private.
“It is a lot with, like, cameras in your face," Nicole told Paris on their jet. "Regardless of that, I do just want to see them.”
Does Paris and Nicole keep in contact with the Ledings?
Although Paris and Nicole couldn't cause chaos in the Ledings's household on camera during Paris and Nicole: The Encore, they have maintained a relationship with the family over the last two decades. In March 2023, Paris shared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen that she and the Ledings's son, Braxton, have kept in touch since the show ended.
“Braxton, the little boy, he’s a lawyer now, and we’ve been in contact," she said. "He’s so sweet."
According to his Facebook account, the Ledings's son graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 2024. Soon after, he became an attorney at The Law Offices of Craig L. Cook, specializing in bankruptcy, domestic relations, and personal injury.
In addition to thriving in his law career, Braxton proved he, Paris, and Nicole are still tight. In August 2024, he posted a photo of him embracing "Sill and Bill" outside of the family's farm, which likely happened when they filmed The Encore. It's good to see the girls are still in touch with the family in some capacity!
