Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Relationship Timeline Is A Story of True Hollywood Love Nicole and Joel are a love story that isn't too good to be true. Hollywood's next romance blockbuster should showcase these two! By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 9 2024, Published 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Love stories in the Hollywood spotlight often capture the public’s imagination with their glitz and glam, but there are a few that stand out for their quiet beginnings and the depth of their connection.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Richie, a fashion icon and television personality known for her bohemian chic style and razor-sharp wit, and Joel Madden, the charismatic lead vocalist for the rock band Good Charlotte, might have seemed an unlikely pair at first glance. Nicole and Joel's relationship timeline is a tale of two stars who found each other amidst the chaos of fame and flourished into a beacon of love and family values.

The shy beginning to Nicole and Joel's love story.

Source: Getty Images Nicole and Joel at the Richie-Madden Children's Playground ribbon cutting ceremony.

Nicole and Joel met at a party back in 2006. “He was there hanging out with my girlfriend’s sister, and we met very, very briefly. He was very shy—just kind of kept to himself. I couldn’t get a read on him for the life of me," Nicole shared with 60 Minutes Australia.

Article continues below advertisement

Their first public appearance as a couple was in December 2006. In August 2007, Joel and Nicole confirmed they were expecting their first child together in an interview with Diane Sawyer. During the interview, Nicole shared "I owe the baby my life."

In January 2008, Nicole and Joel welcomed their daughter, Harlow Winter Kate. On September 9th, 2009, Joel and Nicole welcomed their second baby, Sparrow James Midnight Madden, into the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole and Joel's charity work has greatly impacted the future for many families.

Source: Getty Images

Besides focusing on their family, Nicole and Joel are also dedicated to making an impact in the world. The Richie-Madden Children's Foundation, a brainchild of Nicole and Joel, has been at the forefront of their philanthropic endeavors. In a remarkable display of community support, the foundation raised $10,000 in just eight days towards a $35,000 goal to build a playground for a low-income housing project in Los Angeles in 2008, per People.

Aside from the foundation, Nicole and Joel have individually supported various causes, further cementing their commitment to philanthropy. Nicole has lent her voice and support to organizations such as UNICEF, the Red Cross, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, showcasing a broad spectrum of interests aimed at alleviating human suffering.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2020, Nicole and Joel celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary and shared pictures online to celebrate the occasion. “1​​0 years married with children,” Joel captioned his post on Instagram. “Thanks honey you make life sweet.”