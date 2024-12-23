Is Paul Hogan Still Alive? The 'Crocodile Dundee' Star Shared the Screen With an Iconic Reptile Paul Hogan wasn't an actor before he was cast in 'Crocodile Dundee.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 23 2024, 7:51 a.m. ET Source: Mega

He might not be making any more Crocodile Dundee movies these days, but Paul Hogan is still best known for the film franchise. And when the news broke that a "star" from the movies died at the age of 90 (give or take a few years), some fans wondered if Paul Hogan is still alive or not. The news was in reference to the larger than life crocodile featured in the first movie.

But Hogan's age is also up there with the reptile's age at close to 90. And after Crocodile Dundee fans learned about what happened to the crocodile from the franchise, they turned their attention to the human star. He became known for the movies early on and, before the 80's were over, Hogan was a croc icon.

Is Paul Hogan still alive?

As of December 2024, Hogan is still alive. Despite the news about the crocodile he shared screen time with during the first Crocodile Dundee movie, Hogan appears to be just fine, still often reminiscing about his time as the Australian adventurer. In March 2024, he spoke with 7NEWS Australia about his career in the film franchise, which could have been longer if he had agreed to more than the three films he starred in. But for him, the experience was always fun.

"I think because I never got into this business until I was like 30, I was still a blue collar worker, I appreciate it more than someone who was just discovered as like a teenage star or something," he said. He joked that he would ask himself, "What am I doing here?" Prior to being cast in the first Crocodile Dundee movie that was released in 1986, Hogan was a rigger on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia. But he was never a real life crocodile hunter or wrangler.

Burt, the celebrity crocodile from Crocodile Dundee who starred alongside Paul Hogan has passed away peacefully at Darwin’s Crocosaurus Cove aquarium, aged 90 pic.twitter.com/QHf6yWMFUh — Clown Down Under 🤡 (@clowndownunder) December 23, 2024

"He had my sense of humor and my attitude towards life, but he's not me," Hogan told Yahoo! in 2020. "But that was it, I became typecast, which didn't bother me in the least because I never thought of myself as a movie actor for hire, anyway. I was a comedy writer who was lucky enough to do my stuff on screen. And because of the ridiculous success of Dundee, which is still the most successful independent film ever made, it's sort of like, 'Oh, whatever I do next will be a flop by comparison. So why bother?'"

The crocodile in 'Crocodile Dundee' has reportedly died.