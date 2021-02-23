At 80, Soccer Star Pelé Is Looking Back on His Life

It’s been decades since Brazilian soccer player Pelé (real name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento) was at the peak of his career, but to this day, he still remains one of the most revered and legendary athletes to grace the game.

Considered by many to be the greatest soccer player of all time, Pelé is the only player in the sport to have ever won the FIFA World Cup three times, the first when he was only 17 years old.