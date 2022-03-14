Peter Saffa's Villain Edit Feels Very Over the Top on 'The Courtship'

Peter, otherwise known as Mr. Saffa on the show, gets plenty of screen time in the first few episodes of Season 1 as he tries to gain favor with Nicole Rémy, the female lead in search of true love.

But in the the March 13, 2022 episode, it looks like Peter does not have our fair heroine's best interests at heart. If he isn't an actor, he may just be the most unlikable suitor this season.