Does Nicole Remy Get Her Happily Ever After on 'The Courtship'? What We Know So Far

Does Nicole Remy Get Her Happily Ever After on 'The Courtship'? What We Know So FarBy Katherine Stinson
Mar. 11 2022, Published 10:08 p.m. ET
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the NBC series The Courtship.
It's the newest reality dating series that's been called a hybrid of The Bachelorette and Bridgerton. Nicole Rémy is the heroine of NBC's The Courtship and she's looking for a romance that'll sweep her off her feet. After all, what better way is there to find love than by holding court with your family and friends at a gorgeous English castle? Nicole has already sent three of her adoring suitors packing, but does she find a happily ever after with one of the remaining 13 men?
Who wins 'The Courtship'? Here's what we know so far.
It seems like The Courtship is taking its promise of Regency-era romance seriously, and as such, there are no spoilers for Nicole's final choice. After all, there was no internet or Reality Steve back then, so, as of yet, there are no juicy details about The Courtship's ending. (Meanwhile, we know literally every detail about The Bachelor Season 26 finale before it has even aired!)
Has our leading lady dropped any hints about finding lasting love during her time on the show? Nicole didn't exactly spill specifics when she spoke to People, but she did profess that she felt like the show allowed her to form deeper connections with her suitors.
"I'm not used to guys meeting my parents on a first date. I'm not used to going on a boat ride or a carriage ride for a date or doing archery," she said of being courted the old-fashioned way. "What I found was that because all those [modern-day dating] distractions were taken away, my connections were deeper because of that. It was beautiful."
Nicole says she caught feelings for multiple men on 'The Courtship.'
In the same People interview, Nicole admitted that one of her worst fears was realized on the show. She developed strong feelings for multiple men, however the identity of the men in question still remains a mystery.
Lack of spoilers aside, Nicole demonstrated from the start that she was serious about finding her match. She didn't buy Dr. Jarrett Schanzer's last-ditch effort to woo her with a rose quartz necklace, standing firm in her feeling that the two didn't have a strong enough connection.
Even when Jarrett kept trying to convince Nicole to let him stay, she stayed true to her heart and sent him packing. His warning, "You've made a huge mistake" just proved Nicole's point that she made the right choice.
We'll just have to wait and see if Nicole finds her real-life Prince Charming on the show. In a way, it's refreshing to not know what happens. We're rooting for Nicole to find love, but if any spoilers come out, we'll drop them here, Lady Whistledown-style.
The Courtship airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. You can also stream the series on Peacock.