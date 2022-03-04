Meet Nicole Remy, the Heroine of NBC's Regency-Romance Dating Show 'The Courtship'By Katherine Stinson
Mar. 4 2022, Published 2:18 p.m. ET
Calling Lady Whistledown! There's a new young debutante in town and all of the eligible young men want to meet her on NBC's new reality dating series, The Courtship. The Regency-style dating competition has been likened to a hybrid of Bridgerton and The Bachelorette.
At The Courtship's center is our heroine, Nicole Remy. To say Nicole has lived her life up to this point with serious main-character energy vibes would be an understatement. Here's why.
'The Courtship' star Nicole Remy: What's her age?
Once upon a time 25 years ago, a princess was born. Her parents Claude and Dr. Claire Spain-Remy named their daughter Nicole. Their pride and joy grew up to be an incredibly accomplished woman in many areas of life.
Given Nicole's college education and career before The Courtship, it's safe to say that the 25-year-old is a modern-day renaissance woman!
Where did Nicole Remy go to college?
Nicole graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in GeoDesign, per a report from Cosmopolitan. (According to EnvironmentalScience.org, GeoDesign is the study of "Combin[ing] landscape architecture, design, geography, and spatial science to help solve the world's transportation, conservation, and population issues.")
Nicole also was part of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. At one point, according to Cosmopolitan, Nicole was president of Kappa Kappa Gamma.
What jobs has Nicole Remy had?
Nicole's career post-college has been part STEM, part Seattle Seahawks. She was a professional Seattle Seahawks dancer from 2018 to 2020. Nicole's LinkedIn page listed her role with the Seahawks as a part-time PR representative.
In addition to dancing and entertaining fans at games, Nicole was responsible for "engag[ing] with the community through private and public events as an ambassador of the Seahawks organization."
Nicole currently works as a software engineer and a product manager for the company Making. Her LinkedIn also says that she has been working as a part-time full stack web developer tutor since February 2021. Nicole lives in Seattle.
Fun fact: Nicole was also a candidate to be one of Matt James' contestants on The Bachelor! (She made it to the top 44 before she was cut.) Is there anything this woman hasn't accomplished yet?
Does Nicole find love on 'The Courtship'?
This is another area where The Courtship differs from The Bachelorette and The Bachelor. Spoilers are not so readily available, so we have no idea ahead of time if Nicole finds love on The Courtship or not!
What we do know is that she'll be romanced by 16 international suitors. It's up to Nicole to decide if her Prince Charming is amongst them. A heroine choosing her own destiny? That's a happy ever after we can endorse.
