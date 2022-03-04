Meet Nicole Remy, the Heroine of NBC's Regency-Romance Dating Show 'The Courtship'

Calling Lady Whistledown! There's a new young debutante in town and all of the eligible young men want to meet her on NBC's new reality dating series, The Courtship. The Regency-style dating competition has been likened to a hybrid of Bridgerton and The Bachelorette.

At The Courtship's center is our heroine, Nicole Remy. To say Nicole has lived her life up to this point with serious main-character energy vibes would be an understatement. Here's why.