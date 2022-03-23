'The Courtship' Lead Nicole Rémy Talks Connecting with Multiple Suitors on the Show: "The Love Stories Are Real" (EXCLUSIVE)

If you watched Bridgerton and burned for Simon and Daphne's love story, or you consider Pride and Prejudice leads Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy to be one of the best literary couples of all time, then you can further live out a Regency-Era fantasy by tuning in to The Courtship.

The USA series brings lead Nicole Rémy back in time to the early 19th century as she dates suitors who are knowledgeable on letter-writing, formal dancing, and traditional courting practices.