'The Courtship' Finale Revealed Which Suitor Won Ms. Rémy's Heart (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the May 25 finale of The Courtship.

After dozens of Regency Era-appropriate dates, many intense farewell dances, and a few shocking exits, the debut season of The Courtship officially wrapped up on May 25 with an epic finale episode.

Heading into the 12th and final episode of Season 1, Heroine Ms. Nicole Rémy narrowed her list of suitors down to three men: Mr. Jesse Judge, Mr. Christian Lee Cones, and Mr. Daniel "Danny" Bochicchio.