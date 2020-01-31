Is Richard Armitage Taken? An Overview of the 'Stranger' Actor's Dating History

Every Lord of the Rings fan is most likely familiar with Richard Armitage — the British actor rose to fame from his breakout role as Thorin in The Hobbit movies, and later, as Gary from Into The Storm. Most recently, he appeared in The Stranger , a Netflix mini-series, in which he plays the role of Adam Price. The show officially dropped on Thursday, Jan. 30, via the online streaming service.

And since some of us (myself included) have kept up with the 48-year-old since his Hobbit days, we seriously can't help but wonder if Richard Armitage is married now. We know that he got engaged to another actress back in 2016, but we haven't heard anything about their relationship since then. So here's a rundown on the actor's dating history.