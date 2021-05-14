By All Accounts, 'River Monsters' Is One of the Most Legit Reality Shows Around

While that's to be expected of shows like The Hills and Keeping up With the Kardashians, is that the case with more educational shows like River Monsters ? How real is Jeremy Wade's program?

Everyone knows that reality TV shows aren't exactly the "realest" around. With pre-scripted scenarios, straight-up fabricated events, and re-enactments conveniently posing as "off the cuff" interactions, most reality TV shows are just awfully-acted dramas where none of the "actors" are required to become unionized.

Is 'River Monsters' real? It sure seems like it.

It's difficult to argue with Jeremy Wade's credentials. The man has been a lifelong fisherman who's legit traveled the world in order to catch some of the world's rarest fish — usually of the freshwater variety. What's interesting about the program is that many reports state that the production crew did their best to stay away from some of the chintzy and "cheap" thrills of other shows.

For example, they weren't jumping the gun to film injuries. Sure, Jeremy would get his hands and arms cut by some of the sharp teeth of the crazy fish he'd catch on the program, but they are keener to get folks medical attention when they get hurt instead of just filming it for the shock value. When Wade got his hand slammed in a car door and he wanted to put the injury on camera, production was more concerned with getting him help.

Then there's the fact that Wade is absolutely obsessed with learning as much as he can about the fish he's attempting to capture. In fact, all of the research that they're doing off-camera has resulted in some truly fascinating finds. There was the mystery involving a missing bride that was purportedly dragged to her death in the river by a huge stingray. Wade managed to capture the ginormous beast and inform locals of the power it holds.

He also spent a whopping four hours trying to reel in a poisonous stingray in Argentina. Kind of hard to cram that entire struggle into a single episode, but the show managed to pull it off. Wade's no stranger to suffering for his passion. He's sustained a ton of injuries over the years both on the show and off. From being gouged by super-sharp fishing hooks to having his skin deteriorate from touching the toxic slime of exotic fish, he's been through it all.

