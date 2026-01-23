Is Roblox Banning People Who Are Under 13? Here's What We Know Roblox is an online platform people can create, play, and share millions of user-generated 3D games and experiences with others. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 23 2026, 2:46 p.m. ET Source: Roblox

Folks are up in arms over the news that the popular online gaming platform Roblox is banning people who are under the age of 13 from using the technology. Roblox is an online platform where folks can create, play, and share millions of user-generated 3D games and experiences with others.

Roblox announced in November 2025 that the company was implementing a new safety standard that would limit interaction between adults and minors. "Roblox Requires Age Checks for Communication, Ushering in New Safety Standard." Many people are concerned that those under 13 will be banned from the platform, but is it true? Is the company banning kids under 13?

Is Roblox banning people under 13?

No, Roblox is not banning people who are under the age of 13. Instead, the company is implementing a mandatory age verification system. The age check works via facial estimation or ID, and the person's face is scanned to verify their age. The system is being implemented to separate children from adults on Roblox and restrict communication between users based on age.

Users over 13 will have more freedom to chat with people outside of their age group. According to the Roblox website, the age verification system is "designed to prevent children younger than 16 from communicating with adults."

The Roblox age verification has some kinks.

The new age verification system has some issues, according to users. One TikTok user shared a video on the platform that featured her wearing makeup to make herself look older than she is. She shared the clip with the caption, "The old person makeup trick works for Roblox verification." The video shows user @sofiafiguer.sd after she drew wrinkles on her face and wore heavy eyeliner. Her verification was accepted, and she's told by Roblox that her age is estimated to be 21 or older.

People on X also noted that the age verification system was not working correctly, and she was not pleased with the response she received from Roblox. "I’m upset because Roblox’s facial age verification system made a mistake," wrote one parent. "My child is 11 years old, but when the verification was done, the system incorrectly verified her as age 16–17. I sent them an email, and this is the reply I got."

The user shared the letter from Roblox, which read in part, "We understand that the estimated age generated by our system may not always match your actual age. Please know that this estimation is based on an automated process and is not something our Customer Support team can change or override. ...We're always working to improve the accuracy of our systems. Users 13 and older can still verify their age by completing ID verification. Learn more about changing your age here."