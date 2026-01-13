Tfue Was Banned From 'ARC Raiders', and Fans Say This Is the Reason Why #FreeTfue By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 13 2026, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tfue

Another day, another popular Twitch star being banned from a game. This time it’s professional gamer Turner Tenney, aka Tfue, who has grown his following to over 11 million on Twitch alone. On Jan. 11, 2026, Tfue has been busy celebrating his new gaming setup, sharing with fans, “New PC new me.”

But just a day later, his excitement was crushed. Because on Jan. 12, 2026, he shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he had been banned from ARC Raiders and, in his caption, hinted that he had no idea why. We decided to do a little digging to find out why Tfue was banned, and thankfully, some commenters offered a few clues about the potential reason.

Why did Tfue get banned from 'ARC Raiders'?

Jan. 12, 2026, wasn’t the best of days for Twitch star Tfue. He shared on X that he had been banned from the game ARC Raiders — for 30 days. “30-day ban?!?!? For what!?!” he captioned a photo of his new PC screen showing an “Account Blocked” message. The message also read: “Your account has been blocked due to activity violating our Terms of Service. Contact customer support for more information.”

He was then given the option to contact support or exit the game, and our guess is he reached out to customer support. Since the ban went into effect on Jan. 12 and lasts 30 days, that means he won’t regain access to ARC Raiders until Feb. 12, 2026.

A few hours after informing fans about the ban, Tfue returned to X, writing in a post: “#FreeTfue.” Naturally, with Tfue suggesting he had no idea what prompted the ban, fans took to the comments on his posts to speculate about the reason. According to one X user, Tfue “cheated,” and another went into more detail, writing, “Most suggest he used the ‘console exploits’ ... They warned everyone, the streamer did it anyway. They got banned. Simple.”

Another X user went even further into what they believe to be the exact reason Tfue was banned, writing: “He edited launch settings to open console, then used commands in console to edit the graphics in order to hide smoke, eliminate any darkness, etc. Basically remove any visuals that make it difficult to see.”

Cause he cheated lmao — VikingPsyche (@VikingPsyche) January 13, 2026

The problem with that, according to this user, is that “he did all of this on stream.” Considering that many others shared similar insights, this could be the potential reason why Tfue was handed a 30-day ban from the game.

Tfue isn’t exactly a stranger to being banned from games.

While he was undeniably upset over his ARC Raiders ban in January 2026, it wasn’t the first time Tfue was involuntarily pushed out of a game. One of his most notable bans came in July 2018, when he faced a permanent Fortnite ban. Many assumed it was because he “had been using Fortnite exploits heavily, always being known for abusing glitches to kill players,” according to a YouTube video from SypherPK.

