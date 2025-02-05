Could Roblox Actually Buy TikTok and Keep the App Alive in the United States? Roblox is one of many companies rumored to want to buy TikTok. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 5 2025, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Roblox

Once upon a time, there might not have been much overlap between Roblox users and TikTok users. But to be fair, people of all ages regularly use both apps. And now, many want to know if Roblox is buying TikTok. Because TikTok faces a ban in the United States, there are U.S.-based investors and companies rumored to be interested in purchasing the app to keep it alive in the U.S. and back in app stores for U.S. users.

But the idea of Roblox, or the owner behind Roblox, buying TikTok, could pose other issues. There are already safety concerns for parents whose children play games on Roblox. While Roblox is used by children and adults alike, there is no denying that TikTok is decidedly more adult-oriented in most aspects.

Is Roblox buying TikTok?

According to IGN, the CEO of Roblox and MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, could team up to purchase TikTok together and keep the app in the U.S. The outlet reported that Roblox and MrBeast are among a group of other wealthy investors who have an interest in buying TikTok together and keeping it active for U.S. users in the process.

The group's collective bid for TikTok is reportedly at $25 billion. So, while Roblox isn't trying to buy TikTok alone, it is part of a collection of other companies and investors who are working together to purchase the app from ByteDance. When President Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend TikTok's life in the U.S. by 75 days from the day he signed it, the game was on for many to figure out if they could purchase the app or if the ByteDance CEO was even willing to sell it.

A group of American investors vying to buy TikTok in the United States with support from YouTuber @MrBeast has secured more than $20 billion for their offer, with Roblox CEO @DavidBaszucki allegedly on board as an investor. pic.twitter.com/rrzvE2Kj2O — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) January 30, 2025

On Jan. 13, 2025, MrBeast tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), "Okay fine, I'll buy Tik Tok so it doesn't get banned." The following day, he posted, "Unironically I've had so many billionaires reach out to me since I tweeted this, let's see if we can pull this off." And, with the help of Roblox and other investors, MrBeast might be able to do just that.

Who owns Roblox?

David Baszucki co-founded Roblox back in 2004 with Erik Cassel. The app, which features tons of games, created by programmers but also by users themselves, was originally called DynaBlocks, though the name changed to Roblox in 2005. While it's different from TikTok, there are social aspects and user interactions that could make sense for Roblox to be part of buying TikTok.