Noah Sexton's Fate on 'Chicago Med' Is Complicated, to Say the Least

Since the Feb. 3, 2021 episode of Chicago Med aired, Roland Buck III's character, Noah Sexton, has had to endure some dramatic circumstances unlike virtually any he has encountered before.

Throughout the course of the show's tumultuous six seasons, the characters have endured some gruesome circumstances and overcome both mental and physical hurdles. Now, Roland's character is faced with a situation that is as tear-inducing as they come for the often hyper-real medical drama. So, is Noah actually done for good on Chicago Med? Here's what we know.

This move, which was criticized by Noah's boss, Dr. Ethan Choi, repeatedly, saw the latter almost pursue legal action against Noah for practically assisting in James' suicide, but at the pursuance of his sister, opted to simply fire Noah from the hospital, meaning his character will be gone for the foreseeable future.

The most recent episode of Chicago Med saw Noah confronted with one of the most serious issues of his career when he practically allowed his medical idol, Dr. James Coleman, to kill himself via a lethal injection of Lidocaine.

In conversation with April Sexton, his older sister, Noah recalls how he has an opportunity to go work in Atlanta with his med school advisor, Dr Kantwell. He tells her that he is seriously considering the offer, but will not wholly lose sight of Chicago and his work there regardless, leaving the possibility open that he may return in some capacity eventually.

Thanks to the fact that Ethan did not pursue actual legal action against Noah, he is free to pursue job opportunities at other hospitals, which is exactly what he indicates he will do.

His departure doesn't come as much of a surprise to fans of 'Chicago Med.'

Die-hard Chicago Med fans have been aware of Noah's consistently lacking screen time throughout Season 5 of the show. And the fact that his only appearance in Season 6 was to ultimately remove him from the program fits perfectly in with the narrative the show's writers have been painting for Roland's character over the last two seasons.

However, this does not mean that Roland is permanently gone from the Chicago Med storyline. In fact, the actor himself took to Twitter to tease fans who were upset about his character's departure, insinuating that it may not be a permanent move.