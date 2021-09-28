Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne's Daughter's Name Is An Ode to Their Heritage

Revealed to the world via an Instagram post on Sept. 27, 2021, Ronda and Travis' newborn daughter also has a Hawaiian name. She is named La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne.

The first part of her name, "La'a," means sacred, holy, and consecrated, while the second half, "kea," means light. Put together, you have the term sacred light, per Baby Names Ocean.

As for her middle name, Makalapuaokalanipō, there is no direct translation into English.

Congratulations to Ronda and Travis on their first child together!