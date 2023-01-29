Distractify
Home > Entertainment
The Royal Rumble titlecard.
Source: NBC

The fight between Bobby Lashely and Brock Lesnar happened last night.

Is WWE 'Royal Rumble' Free to Stream on Peacock? Here's What You Need to Know

Sam Bramlett - Author
By

Jan. 29 2023, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

WWE's Royal Rumble match format has 30 contenders entering the ring, one at a time. the only ule is that if you're thrown over the top rope and both of your feet touch the ground outside of the ring, you're out. This year, the event was filled with crowd favorites from Brock Lesnar to Roman Reigns, but the outcome surprised many people. The actual event occurred last night, but it's streaming today on Peacock, but is it pay per view or is it possible to watch it for free?

Article continues below advertisement
wwe royal rumble
Source: Getty Images

Brock Lesnar takes the advantage on the Undertaker.

Where can you watch the Royal Rumble for free?

The Royal Rumble is available to stream on Peacock, however, there is no way to watch the event without paying some money.

While Peacock is free to watch with ads, only premium subscribers are given access to watch. Luckily the pricing for premium isn't horrible; they start at $5 per month or $50 for a year and you'll gain access to more than just WWE events. There are no extra fees, once people become premium subscribers they are immediately allowed access to stream the Royal Rumble.

Article continues below advertisement

This year, here are three main events on the card, including a universal championship title defense between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, as well as the Women's champion Bianca Blair defending her title against Alexa Bliss. Following these, the Royal Rumble begins along with all of the chaos that ensues from 30 back to back battles.

wwe royal rumble
Source: Getty Images

Mysterio suffered an injury prior to the Royal Rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble brings the spectacle fans want from a WWE match, and this year no one expected the outcome. While Mysterio was unable to attend the match due to injury, there were still high-flying stunts from the top rope. Though, climbing the rope is risky when you can be pushed over and lose.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

When is 'Royal Rumble' 2024?

30 Women Battled It Out in the 'WWE Royal Rumble' match

David Bautista's Manny Pacquiao Tattoo Drama

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.