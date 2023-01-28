Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE Source: WWE WWE 'Royal Rumble' The Kings and Queens of Wrestling Are Back for Another 'Royal Rumble'! By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 27 2023, Published 8:17 p.m. ET

Since 1988, the WWE has provided wrestling fans with its version of a battle royale in the form of the Royal Rumble. Wrestlers enter at timed intervals and, while it's clearly highly organized, it always looks like chaos personified. This is by far the most fun event of the year and one that deserves a watch party with all your friends. Just make sure they arrive in timed intervals to avoid a commotion. So, when is the Royal Rumble? It's around the same time every year and we are ready to receive it.

When is the 'Royal Rumble' 2024?

Sadly, it's a bit too early to know anything about 2024's Royal Rumble apart from the fact that it will happen sometime at the end of January, since that's when the event has taken place every year since the beginning. Where the event will be held, however, is unknown as of this time. The city and venue change each year, which recent Royal Rumbles taking place in Phoenix, Houston, St. Petersburg, Fla., and St. Louis, Mo. As for 2023, strap in and get ready for takeoff because this Royal Rumble rocket is leaving Earth's orbit on Saturday Jan. 28, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Peacock.

Source: Getty Images Seth Rollins

If it's been a while since you dipped your toes into the wild world of professional wrestling, ESPN has assembled a helpful guide to help reacquaint you with the world's only sports soap opera.

As stated, the Royal Rumble consists of wrestlers entering matches during timed intervals. Specifically, it's a "30-participant match in which new wrestlers join the fray every 90 seconds." And while things can feel pretty lawless, there are actually rules. For example, a wrestler is eliminated when they are "thrown over the top rope and with both feet hitting the floor." That seems delightfully dangerous.

Also, anything can happen at Royal Rumble, and it usually does. This is the show where the biggest and best surprises can happen. Most fans are really rooting for The Rock to drop in, but that's a pretty big ask. However, we know how nice that man is, so revisiting the place that helped make him famous isn't entirely out of the question.

Where is the 'Royal Rumble' this year and are tickets still available?

If you're lucky enough to have the ability to catch the Royal Rumble live, you'll have to head to the Alamaodome in San Antonio, Texas. That's right, the wrestling stars at night are big and bright deep in the heart of Texas.