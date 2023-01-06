Dave Bautista’s Manny Pacquiao Tattoo Drama, Explained

Meanwhile, Dave’s ink is clearly super meaningful to him, as he has also said that his tattoos “tell the story of [his] life.” Among his collection is a “Gentleman Hooligan” tattoo that he explains captures his background growing up poor and on the streets, but always wanting to treat others with respect. Hilariously, the ink was based on a photo of Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy, a fact that eagle-eyed fans quickly picked up on as soon as the tattoo was revealed.